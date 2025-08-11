National Minorities Day observed, Leaders reaffirm commitment to equal rights

(@FahadShabbir)

National Minorities Day was held across the country to highlight the religious and socio-economic rights of minority communities and reaffirm the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for an inclusive nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) National Minorities Day was held across the country to highlight the religious and socio-economic rights of minority communities and reaffirm the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for an inclusive nation.

In his message, President Asif Ali Zardari renewed the national resolve "to work for the empowerment and advancement of minority communities" and pledged to continue efforts to "promote interfaith harmony, brotherhood and unity to build an inclusive and prosperous Pakistan".

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed the nation's commitment to safeguarding the rights, welfare and equal inclusion of minority communities in all spheres of national life.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Azam Nazeer Tarar said in his message that "National Minority Day is a solemn reminder of our shared responsibility to ensure that every citizen of Pakistan enjoys equality, justice, and respect, irrespective of faith. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah envisioned a Pakistan where religion would never hinder the rights, dignity, or equal standing of its people."

Nationwide events, seminars, and media campaigns were held to mark the day, underscoring Pakistan’s commitment to building a society based on equality, tolerance, and mutual respect.