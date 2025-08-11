Open Menu

National Minorities Day Observed, Leaders Reaffirm Commitment To Equal Rights

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2025 | 09:33 PM

National Minorities Day observed, Leaders reaffirm commitment to equal rights

National Minorities Day was held across the country to highlight the religious and socio-economic rights of minority communities and reaffirm the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for an inclusive nation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) National Minorities Day was held across the country to highlight the religious and socio-economic rights of minority communities and reaffirm the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for an inclusive nation.

In his message, President Asif Ali Zardari renewed the national resolve "to work for the empowerment and advancement of minority communities" and pledged to continue efforts to "promote interfaith harmony, brotherhood and unity to build an inclusive and prosperous Pakistan".

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed the nation's commitment to safeguarding the rights, welfare and equal inclusion of minority communities in all spheres of national life.

Federal Minister for Human Rights Azam Nazeer Tarar said in his message that "National Minority Day is a solemn reminder of our shared responsibility to ensure that every citizen of Pakistan enjoys equality, justice, and respect, irrespective of faith. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah envisioned a Pakistan where religion would never hinder the rights, dignity, or equal standing of its people."

Nationwide events, seminars, and media campaigns were held to mark the day, underscoring Pakistan’s commitment to building a society based on equality, tolerance, and mutual respect.

Recent Stories

Aseefa Bhutto, parliamentarians unite for stronger ..

Aseefa Bhutto, parliamentarians unite for stronger Breastfeeding, Nutrition Laws

14 minutes ago
 KP Directorate of Youth Affairs marks Minority Day

KP Directorate of Youth Affairs marks Minority Day

14 minutes ago
 NA passes resolution unanimously to take steps to ..

NA passes resolution unanimously to take steps to celebrate Eid Milad un Nabi in ..

21 minutes ago
 CM Maryam paying special focus on agri sector deve ..

CM Maryam paying special focus on agri sector development: Minister Kirmani

21 minutes ago
 Three medals for UAE jiu-jitsu champions at World ..

Three medals for UAE jiu-jitsu champions at World Games Chengdu 2025

34 minutes ago
 Two UAE endurance riders make history in 1000 km ' ..

Two UAE endurance riders make history in 1000 km 'Mongol Derby'

34 minutes ago

ISSI hosts roundtable on “One Year of Modi 3.0 – India’s Foreign Policy Am ..

21 minutes ago
 Sheikh Aziz's unforgettable struggle will bring fr ..

Sheikh Aziz's unforgettable struggle will bring fruit: AJK- PM

21 minutes ago
 FDA hosts ‘Jashn-e-Azadi & Marka-e-Haq’ Mushai ..

FDA hosts ‘Jashn-e-Azadi & Marka-e-Haq’ Mushaira

16 minutes ago
 Researcher behind hybrid wheat varieties honoured ..

Researcher behind hybrid wheat varieties honoured with Academia Excellence Award

16 minutes ago
 National Minorities Day observed, Leaders reaffirm ..

National Minorities Day observed, Leaders reaffirm commitment to equal rights

16 minutes ago
 One killed in Karachi road accident

One killed in Karachi road accident

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan