National Minority Day a reaffirmation of Quaid-i-Azam vision: Mazari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari on Wednesday said that National Minorities Day (August 11) is a reaffirmation of the vision of Quaid-i-Azam and a commitment to uphold the rights of minorities embodied in the constitution.

In her tweet, she said, "this is our obligation & we must stay on track to fulfill this duty, not thru mere words but actions on the ground".

She said that today we must renew Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's commitment and ensure that the human rights of all our citizens are protected, adding that this is our obligation as a government. "This is our Founder's vision for Pakistan", she added.