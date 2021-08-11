UrduPoint.com

National Minority Day A Reaffirmation Of Quaid-i-Azam Vision: Mazari

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 01:56 PM

National Minority Day a reaffirmation of Quaid-i-Azam vision: Mazari

Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari on Wednesday said that National Minorities Day (August 11) is a reaffirmation of the vision of Quaid-i-Azam and a commitment to uphold the rights of minorities embodied in the constitution

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr. Shireen Mazari on Wednesday said that National Minorities Day (August 11) is a reaffirmation of the vision of Quaid-i-Azam and a commitment to uphold the rights of minorities embodied in the constitution.

In her tweet, she said, "this is our obligation & we must stay on track to fulfill this duty, not thru mere words but actions on the ground".

She said that today we must renew Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's commitment and ensure that the human rights of all our citizens are protected, adding that this is our obligation as a government. "This is our Founder's vision for Pakistan", she added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah August All Government

Recent Stories

Wildfires burn 122,669 hectares of land in Mongoli ..

Wildfires burn 122,669 hectares of land in Mongolia so far this year

5 minutes ago
 New York COVID-19 Variant Spreads 15-25% Faster - ..

New York COVID-19 Variant Spreads 15-25% Faster - Research

5 minutes ago
 Cotton growers urged to apply nitrogen fertilizers ..

Cotton growers urged to apply nitrogen fertilizers in August

5 minutes ago
 Over 0.8m people vaccinated

Over 0.8m people vaccinated

11 minutes ago
 Greece counts cost as fires 'slowly coming under c ..

Greece counts cost as fires 'slowly coming under control'

11 minutes ago
 Malaysia's first half rubber export soars 150 pct ..

Malaysia's first half rubber export soars 150 pct amid COVID-19 pandemic

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.