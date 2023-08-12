National Minority Day marked in PHA office

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) marked the National Minority Day in the office here on Saturday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) marked the National Minority Day in the office here on Saturday.

Director General PHA Asif Rauf Khan and Director Admin & Finance Muhammad Akhtar Mundhera cut the cake along with the employees.

On this occasion, Christian and Hindu community staff was present.

DG PHA said that the purpose of this day was to give a message to the minorities that all the people living in Pakistan irrespective of their religion are Pakistanis.

He said that they were ensuring proper environment and provision of rights to the minority employees working in department.

On this occasion, the employees cut the cake along with the DG and chanted slogans 'Pakistan Zindabad'.