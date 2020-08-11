UrduPoint.com
National Minority Day Observed; Remarkable August 11 Speech Of Visionary Leader Quaid-i-Azam Remembered

Tue 11th August 2020

Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs, Ijaz Alam Augustine Tuesday said all the important religious occasions and festivals were being observed by minorities in the country with complete independence during the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs, Ijaz Alam Augustine Tuesday said all the important religious occasions and festivals were being observed by minorities in the country with complete independence during the tenure of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government.

Addressing a ceremony organized by Punjab Human Rights and Minority Affairs department on the occasion of 'International Minority Day' at Governor's House here, he said, "August 11 reminds us of the historic speech of the great leader Quaid-i-Azam" who said, "You are free to go your temples; You are completely free to visit your mosques or any other place of worship in the state of Pakistan." Provincial Minister recalled the commendable services of minorities who struggled alongside their Muslim brothers, saying it was a "glorious chapter in the history of independence movement of Pakistan".

He said the religious minorities in Pakistan rendered substantial services for different walks of life, including health, education,social welfare etc.

He cited that morality and human rights were essential components of every religion and "today's ceremony would spread the message of unity and harmony".

He maintained that the Minority Day was being observed to pay homage to founding father of the nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah by remembering his remarkable speech of August 11,1947, as well as to acknowledge great sacrifices of non-Muslim communities of Pakistan.

The Minister said since the PTI led government came into power, religious minorities celebrated their festivals at the official level with complete freedom, and for the first time in Pakistan's history the Prime Minister of Pakistan, the Chief Minister of Punjab and the Punjab Governor attended all festivals to express solidarity with the minorities.

"All religious communities should stay united and promote interfaith harmony, create unity, sustain peace, equity and justice in this society", Ijaz Alam Augustine concluded.

Other speakers on the occasion appreciated that since the formation of Pakistan minorities contributed in every sphere of life and their role in political mainstream was also worth appreciating. The day was dedicated to the minorities who played their constructive role in Pakistan Movement, it was noted.

