National Minority Day Reminds Speech Of Quaid-e-Azam Regarding Minority: Minister

Provincial Minister Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine said on Monday the National Minority Day reminded speech of a greatest leader on August 11, 1947 when the Quaid-i-Azam in his opening speech to the constituent Assembly said: "You are free to go to your temples; you are free to go to your mosques or to any other place of worship in this state of Pakistan".

In a message to mark the National Minority Day, he said that minority day recalled the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah with reference to his speech and the contribution of non-Muslim communities of Pakistan.

He added the entire Pakistani community celebrated minority day to highlight the services and sacrifices of minorities in the creation of Pakistan and their subsequent contribution in nation building.

He said that various events including seminars and social gatherings had been arranged across the country by members of various religious minorities to celebrate the day in a befitting manner.

The minister maintained that on August 11, the government reiterates commitments to follow the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for an enlightened, liberal, progressive and tolerant Pakistan. "The celebration of minority day providesus an opportunity to reassure that despite belonging to different faiths we areone nation that continues to march for united and prosperous Pakistan," he concluded.

