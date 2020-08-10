National Minority Day to be observed on Tuesday

National Minority Day would be observed on Tuesday to highlight the contribution, services and sacrifices of minorities in the creation of Pakistan and nation building

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :National Minority Day would be observed on Tuesday to highlight the contribution, services and sacrifices of minorities in the creation of Pakistan and nation building.

The day is observed to reaffirm the commitment that despite belonging to different faiths we are one nation that continues to march for united and prosperous Pakistan.

Events, seminars and social gatherings were arranged across the country on the day by members of various religious minorities.

The day recalls the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah with reference to his speech and the contribution of non-Muslim communities to Pakistan. The day dedicated to the minorities who played their constructive role in Pakistan movement. The commendable services of religious minorities, along with their Muslim brothers, are a glorious chapter in the history of independence movement of Pakistan.

The religious minorities have given a considerable contribution in different fields of the society including health, education, defense, and social welfare.

The nation is committed to follow the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for an enlightened, liberal, progressive and tolerant Pakistan.

The Government of Pakistan declared 11 August as National Minority Day in 2009 to safeguard fundamental rights, safety, security, honour, life, liberty and prosperity of minorities in line with the historic speech of founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah at the Constituent Assembly on August 11, 1947.