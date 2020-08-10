UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Minority Day To Be Observed On Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 11:01 PM

National Minority Day to be observed on Tuesday

National Minority Day would be observed on Tuesday to highlight the contribution, services and sacrifices of minorities in the creation of Pakistan and nation building

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :National Minority Day would be observed on Tuesday to highlight the contribution, services and sacrifices of minorities in the creation of Pakistan and nation building.

The day is observed to reaffirm the commitment that despite belonging to different faiths we are one nation that continues to march for united and prosperous Pakistan.

Events, seminars and social gatherings were arranged across the country on the day by members of various religious minorities.

The day recalls the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah with reference to his speech and the contribution of non-Muslim communities to Pakistan. The day dedicated to the minorities who played their constructive role in Pakistan movement. The commendable services of religious minorities, along with their Muslim brothers, are a glorious chapter in the history of independence movement of Pakistan.

The religious minorities have given a considerable contribution in different fields of the society including health, education, defense, and social welfare.

The nation is committed to follow the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for an enlightened, liberal, progressive and tolerant Pakistan.

The Government of Pakistan declared 11 August as National Minority Day in 2009 to safeguard fundamental rights, safety, security, honour, life, liberty and prosperity of minorities in line with the historic speech of founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah at the Constituent Assembly on August 11, 1947.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Education Minority Muhammad Ali Jinnah Independence March August Muslim Government

Recent Stories

UAE global pioneer in driving research and develop ..

1 hour ago

Loans getting cheaper as EIBOR continues to fall

2 hours ago

Novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga: Zimbabwe's 'conscient ..

4 minutes ago

IT Ministry taking steps to provide broadband serv ..

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister Punjab condemns blast in Chaman

4 minutes ago

Baltimore Gas Blast Kills Woman, Two Seriously Inj ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.