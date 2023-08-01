National moot on 'Digitization and Women in Pakistan' begins

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ):Federal Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada has underlined the need of creating an inclusive and equitable digital environment for women in Pakistan.

He was addressing the opening session of the two-day national conference on 'Digitization and Women in Pakistan' here on Tuesday.

The moot was organized by the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) in collaboration with UNDP, UN Women, UNFPA and Jazz to create a national policy framework for women.

Addressing the conference, NCSW Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar said women in Pakistan are facing significant challenges in accessing and utilizing digital technology, which limits their access to education, employment, and economic empowerment.

In his keynote address, Senator Faratullah Babar shed light on the importance of gearing women in Pakistan with essential digital tools and skills.

Senator Seemi Ezdi, who had moved the resolution in the Upper House of the Parliament to equip women and girls with digital skills spoke on the importance of a unified vision while formulating relevant policies and implementation guidelines.