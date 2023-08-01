Open Menu

National Moot On 'Digitization And Women In Pakistan' Begins

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2023 | 09:41 PM

National moot on 'Digitization and Women in Pakistan' begins

Federal Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada has underlined the need of creating an inclusive and equitable digital environment for women in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ):Federal Minister for Human Rights Riaz Hussain Pirzada has underlined the need of creating an inclusive and equitable digital environment for women in Pakistan.

He was addressing the opening session of the two-day national conference on 'Digitization and Women in Pakistan' here on Tuesday.

The moot was organized by the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) in collaboration with UNDP, UN Women, UNFPA and Jazz to create a national policy framework for women.

Addressing the conference, NCSW Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar said women in Pakistan are facing significant challenges in accessing and utilizing digital technology, which limits their access to education, employment, and economic empowerment.

In his keynote address, Senator Faratullah Babar shed light on the importance of gearing women in Pakistan with essential digital tools and skills.

Senator Seemi Ezdi, who had moved the resolution in the Upper House of the Parliament to equip women and girls with digital skills spoke on the importance of a unified vision while formulating relevant policies and implementation guidelines.

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Technology United Nations Education Parliament Women Undp Jazz Employment

Recent Stories

Five Apprehended in Twin Cities Crackdown Against ..

Five Apprehended in Twin Cities Crackdown Against Outlaws

2 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) suspends decision of i ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) suspends decision of imposing fine on top officers

2 minutes ago
 Two days holiday in Iran over extreme heat

Two days holiday in Iran over extreme heat

2 minutes ago
 US Congressman Says Introduced Bill to Abolish USA ..

US Congressman Says Introduced Bill to Abolish USAID to Cut Spending, Reform Dip ..

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Maritime Authority introduces new administra ..

Dubai Maritime Authority introduces new administrative decision on transparency ..

29 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders, UAE Office of Special En ..

Muslim Council of Elders, UAE Office of Special Envoy for Climate Change sign ag ..

29 minutes ago
Majka of UAE Team Emirates seals Tour of Poland st ..

Majka of UAE Team Emirates seals Tour of Poland stage 3 victory on home soil

29 minutes ago
 Stock markets mostly drop, dollar firms

Stock markets mostly drop, dollar firms

3 minutes ago
 White House Working to Secure Release of US Citize ..

White House Working to Secure Release of US Citizen Kidnapped in Haiti - Kirby

38 minutes ago
 No Indication Russia, Wagner Group Responsible for ..

No Indication Russia, Wagner Group Responsible for Niger Military Coup - White H ..

38 minutes ago
 White House Says Will Not Speculate About Potentia ..

White House Says Will Not Speculate About Potential 'Domino Effect' From Niger C ..

38 minutes ago
 Sindh govt takes measures to improve water supply, ..

Sindh govt takes measures to improve water supply, drainage in Karachi: Mayor Ka ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan