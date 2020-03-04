UrduPoint.com
National Multi-disciplinary Conference Held At Jhang University

The first national multi-disciplinary conference was held here at the University of Jhang (UoJ) on Wednesday

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The first national multi-disciplinary conference was held here at the University of Jhang (UoJ) on Wednesday.

Provincial Minister for Cooperatives Mehar Muhammad Aslam Bharwana was the chief guest while MPAs Maulana Muawia Azam and Col (retd) Ghazanfar Abbas Qureshi were the guests of honour.

The conference was attended besides others by Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Dr Fazal Khalid, vice chancellors of various universities, media persons, students and educationists.

Provincial Minister Aslam Bharwana said the first conference was a big achievement of the University of Jhang. He hoped that such activities would become a regular feature at the university.

MPA Maulana Muawia Azam said that importance of research was vital for progress. Holding such a big conference was a successful effort of teamwork, he added.

Vice Chancellor Dr Shahid Munir said that the government should reserve more funds for raising standard of education in the country.

Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission Dr Fazal Ahmed said that technology had a key role in progress of a nation and the syllabus of all levels would be changed in accordance with the modern technology.

Vice Chancellor of Khawaja Farid Engineering College Dr Salman Tahir Shah said that to meet global trends, not only education but training was essential at all level.

Vice Chancellor of Baltistan University Dr Naeem Khan said that our students were confined to classrooms and to take them out of classrooms was need of the hour.

Vice Chancellor of University of Education Lahore Dr Talaat Naseem Pasha said that we should link university students with industry to improve our economy.

Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University Dr Ziaul Qayyum said reforming the education system from school to university should be carried out in accordance with the global trends.

Director Federal Institute of Health Sciences Lahore Prof Naeem Masood said that there were 210 universities in the country but quality education was yet to be achieved.

Over 125 scholars and researchers from different universities of the country presented their papers in the conference.

