UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Mushroom Festival 2020 To Be Held On April 5

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 12:06 PM

National Mushroom Festival 2020 to be held on April 5

Agri Tourism Development Corporation of Pakistan (atdcpakistan.com), in connection with National Mushroom day, has arranged 7th annual National Mushroom Festival 2020 here in Federal Capital on April 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Agri Tourism Development Corporation of Pakistan (atdcpakistan.com), in connection with National Mushroom day, has arranged 7th annual National Mushroom Festival 2020 here in Federal Capital on April 5.

An organizer said on Monday that mushroom festival will educate the consumer of mushroom besides giving awareness about mushroom's health benefits.

The event will feature Mushroom stall expo, cultivation and cooking workshop and Wild Mushrooms Hunting Tour.

Mushrooms cooking recipes show with outdoor design kitchen will be presented and stall of different cuisines cooked in Mushrooms will also be displayed with value added products, the organizer said.

Mushroom festival provides an excellent opportunity to participants to raise awareness about practical growing technology of mushroom domestic and commercial level, he stated.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Agri April 2020 Event

Recent Stories

Pakistan tally of coronavirus reaches to 94 cases ..

7 minutes ago

Issuance of driving licenses suspended in Lakki Ma ..

4 minutes ago

PESCO issues power suspension schedule

20 minutes ago

Tokyo's Nikkei closes 2.5% lower as post-BoJ rally ..

6 minutes ago

Zafar Mirza says Pakistan is fully prepared to cop ..

27 minutes ago

Japan's markets up after BoJ easing announcement

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.