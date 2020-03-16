National Mushroom Festival 2020 to be held on April 5

Agri Tourism Development Corporation of Pakistan (atdcpakistan.com), in connection with National Mushroom day, has arranged 7th annual National Mushroom Festival 2020 here in Federal Capital on April 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Agri Tourism Development Corporation of Pakistan (atdcpakistan.com), in connection with National Mushroom day, has arranged 7th annual National Mushroom Festival 2020 here in Federal Capital on April 5.

An organizer said on Monday that mushroom festival will educate the consumer of mushroom besides giving awareness about mushroom's health benefits.

The event will feature Mushroom stall expo, cultivation and cooking workshop and Wild Mushrooms Hunting Tour.

Mushrooms cooking recipes show with outdoor design kitchen will be presented and stall of different cuisines cooked in Mushrooms will also be displayed with value added products, the organizer said.

Mushroom festival provides an excellent opportunity to participants to raise awareness about practical growing technology of mushroom domestic and commercial level, he stated.