National outreach program for higher education faculty launched

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The National Outreach Program for Higher Education Faculty (Phase II) has been launched at Muhammad Nawaz Shareef University of Agriculture, Multan, in collaboration with the National academy of Higher Education (NAHE) of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan.

This training initiative aims to enhance the teaching capabilities of faculty members in higher education institutions across the country. The inaugural ceremony was attended by distinguished guests, faculty members, and education experts. Dr. Noor Amina Malik, Managing Director of NAHE, highlighted the significance of faculty professional development in her address. She stated that the program would enable early and mid-career faculty members to adopt modern teaching strategies. She expressed confidence that the training would improve the quality of education and urged participants to attend sessions consistently for maximum benefit. Dr. Malik also acknowledged the efforts of Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Rajwana in facilitating the program's launch at MNS University of Agriculture.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmad Rajwana, while addressing the participants, underscored the importance of continuous learning and innovative teaching methods. He stressed that faculty participation in such training programs directly impacts student success. He also lauded the role of NAHE in advancing faculty training across Pakistan.

The program will continue until March 11, 2025, covering essential topics such as teaching techniques, research methodologies, and classroom management. Faculty members will refine their skills through expert-led sessions and hands-on activities.

The event was attended by Assistant Director Ghulam Murtaza Goraya, Training Coordinator Dr. Unsar Naeem Ullah, Dean Faculty of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Professor Dr. Asif Raza, Dean Faculty of food and Home Sciences Professor Dr. Umar Farooq, Librarian Ms. Rubina Ahmed, Dr. Fawad Zafar, and other faculty members and organizing staff.