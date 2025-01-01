National Outreach Programme for faculty concludes at University of Haripur

The University of Haripur on Wednesday successfully concluded the month-long National Outreach Programme for Faculty, a landmark initiative organized in collaboration with the National Academy of Higher Education (NAHE-HEC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The University of Haripur on Wednesday successfully concluded the month-long National Outreach Programme for Faculty, a landmark initiative organized in collaboration with the National academy of Higher Education (NAHE-HEC).

The program aimed to develop faculty members into Trainers of Trainers (TOT), empowering them with modern teaching, research, and leadership skills to drive academic excellence across the country, said a press release.

Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum, Executive Director HEC, was chief guest in the closing ceremony, which was attended by the Vice Chancellor, Deans, Directors, and faculty members. Addressing the gathering, Dr. Zia Ul-Qayyum commended the University of Haripur for its dedication in fostering faculty development and emphasized the significance of continuous professional training in advancing the quality of higher education.

The Executive Director lauded NAHE’s coordination and strategic execution of the programme, highlighting its pivotal role in ensuring the program’s success. He praised NAHE's team for their tireless efforts in designing and implementing training modules that align with international best practices and cater to the unique needs of Pakistani academia.

He assured participants that HEC, through NAHE, remains committed for supporting such initiatives that contribute to academic innovation and institutional growth.

The programme, facilitated by NAHE-approved resource persons, provided targeted training to 30 faculty members, including 16 Assistant Professors and 14 Lecturers from diverse disciplines. The diverse cohort included nine female participants, reflecting a commitment to inclusivity in higher education. Participants gained expertise in innovative teaching methodologies, research skills, leadership, and technology integration—key areas for fostering a modern and dynamic academic environment.

Dr. Shafiq Ur Rahman, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Haripur, extended his gratitude to NAHE, HEC, and all stakeholders for their invaluable contributions. He acknowledged the efforts of Dr Aziz Ullah, Director HRDC, and the Program Coordinator Tahir Abbas Zaidi for their dedication to the programme’s success.

During the ceremony, participants shared positive feedback, emphasizing the programme’s transformative impact on their professional growth. To symbolize growth and sustainability, Dr. Zia-Ul-Qayyum, alongside the Vice Chancellor and other officials, planted a tree on the university campus.