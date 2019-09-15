National Parliamentarian Conference on Kashmir on Wednesday to chalk out unanimous strategy on Kashmir

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said the Senate has arranged National Parliamentarian Conference on Kashmir in Convention Centre Islamabad on Wednesday to highlight Kashmir situation, condemn Indian brutalities and chalk out a unanimous strategy to cope with the situation.

The representatives from Senate, National Assembly, Provincial and legislative assemblies, international experts and all stakeholders of Kashmir cause would attend National Parliamentarians' Conference.

While explicating upon the need of the conference and the complexity of the situation, he remarked that Kashmir is bleeding today under brutal Indian aggression and demands international attention.

The people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were being subjected to worse human rights abuses and under such a crisis, we can no longer afford to remain on the sidelines. This situation calls for action from the Parliamentarians, he said in a statement.

The seven-decade long dispute has resulted in almost 90,000 casualties of innocent Kashmiris demanding freedom from Indian aggression and their right to self-determination. It is reported that during the first six months of 2019, over 270 Kashmiris have lost their lives and scores incarcerated at the hand of vicious Indian forces illegally occupying the serene region of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

The extent of state sponsored brutality of Indian forces was not limited to killings and incarceration but it has also left many blinded and disabled by the use of pellet guns directly targeted at their bodies and faces. The state of India was responsible for grave human rights violations in Indian Occupied Kashmir including unlawful killings, enforced disappearances, torture, and rape and other sexual violence perpetrated against innocent Kashmiri women.

Moreover, the Indian security forces have been granted complete impunity while perpetrating these acts of aggression against the innocent Kashmiris thus undermining their right to life, liberty and security.

The Chairman Senate expressed firm belief that this platform will prove to be invaluable in addressing and condemning the grave human rights violations being committed by the state of India in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and reaching out to world in resolving the long standing dispute in the light of UN resolutions. Moreover, it will send a direct message to our brothers and sisters in IOK that Pakistan stands firmly behind them.