National Parliamentary Task Force and KCCI to work jointly for achievement of SDGs

National Parliamentary Task Force on Sustainable Development Goals and Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry agreed to work jointly for achievement of SDGs

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :National Parliamentary Task Force on Sustainable Development Goals and Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry agreed to work jointly for achievement of SDGs.

The agreement was reached upon in a meeting of Special Assistant to Prime Minister and Convener national parliamentary task force on SDGs, Romina Khurshid Alam, with representatives of business and industrial community at Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industries on Tuesday.

President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industries Muhammad Idrees and other representatives of business and industrial community of Karachi shared with the SAPM prospects of promotion of trade and industry and issues being faced.

Romila Khurshid Alam assured the business fraternity that she would communicate the issues to Federal government so that the same could be resolved for achievement of economic development of the country and realisation of SDGs.

Earlier the SAPM, in a meeting with Sindh Minister for Women Development Shehla Raza, discussed projects of federal and provincial government for women empowerment and SDGs relating to female empowerment.

Shela Raza informed that women in Tharparkar and remote areas were being provided interest-free loans of up to Rs.50000.

The SAPM assured her assistance for further strengthening efforts aimed at women development and empowerment.

The SAPM also held a separate meeting with Chairman Planning and Development Syed Hassan Naqvi who briefed the SAPM in detail about measures and projects of Sindh government for achievement of Sustainable Development Goals and informed that Sindh government was vigorously working in the regard in collaboration with UNDP.

The SAPM also invited chairman P&D to participate in SDG's National meet-up to be organized in Islamabad.