National Party Delegation Calls On PM Shehbaz Sharif

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2024 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) A delegation of the National Party called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday and discussed matters relating to mutual concerns.

The delegation congratulated the prime minister on assuming the charge of his office.

In the meeting, matters regarding the situation of law and justice in Balochistan and the issues of the youth of the province came under discussion.

The prime minister reiterated his determination to provide all possible facilities to the youth of Balochistan.

He said it was the responsibility of the state to provide the opportunities of education and earning livelihoods to the Baloch youth.

