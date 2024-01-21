National party to support PKMAP from NA- 263

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) National party on Sunday announced support for Pashtun Khawa Mili Awami Party (PKMAP) from NA- 263 constituency in the upcoming general elections 2024.

According to the central statement of the National Party, the head of the National Party, Dr.

Abdul Malik Baloch, in consultation with the Parliamentary board and Negotiation Committee, announced the unconditional support of PKMAP Chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai from NA-263 Quetta

In this connection, Niaz Baloch, the NP candidate for NA- 263 has been withdrawn in favour of PKMAP chairman Mehmud Khan Achakzai.

In the party statement, party officials and workers have been instructed to devise a strategy for joint elections with the Pashtun Khawa Milli Awami Party.

