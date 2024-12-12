National Peace Committee delegation visited CPO

A delegation of the National Peace Committee for Interfaith Harmony visited the Central Police Office, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) A delegation of the National Peace Committee for Interfaith Harmony visited the Central Police Office, here on Thursday.

The 11-member delegation met Additional IG Operations Punjab Shahzada Sultan. The delegation included Chairman of the National Peace Committee for Interfaith Harmony, Kamran Pervez Chaudhry, Chairman of the Interfaith Harmony Committee Punjab, Professor Syed Mahmood Ghaznavi, Chairman of Ulema Punjab, Mufti Maulana Ishaq Hussain, Chairman of the Faisalabad Region Peace Committee, Syed Kashif, Chairman of the All-Religions board Punjab, Maulana Asim Makhdoom, Pandit Bhagat Lal, Chaudhry Samar, Qari Khalid, Father Lazar, Pastor Asif, and Raja Jahangir.

Additional IG Operations Punjab, Shahzada Sultan, said that the National Peace Committee for Interfaith Harmony plays a crucial role in maintaining peace. He emphasized that people of all religions in Punjab and across the country enjoy complete freedom to practice their beliefs.

He further noted that interfaith harmony is a symbol of tolerance, brotherhood, and acceptance. Interfaith harmony guarantees peaceful coexistence, peace, and prosperity among people of different religious beliefs.

Additional IG Operations Punjab highlighted the urgent need to spread the message of religious tolerance, acceptance, and collaboration among all citizens.