National Peace Committee For Interfaith Harmony Leaders Visit CPO
Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2025 | 08:56 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) A 16-member delegation of the National Peace Committee for Interfaith Harmony met Additional IG Operations Punjab Shahzada Sultan at the Central Police Office (CPO), here on Thursday.
The delegation included Vice Chairman Peace Committee Punjab Mian Umar, Chairman Ulema board Punjab Mufti Ishaq Hussain, Chairman Kul Maslak Board Punjab Maulana Asim Makhdoom, Vice President Peace Committee Youth Chaudhry Sameer and others.
Additional IG Operations Punjab Shahzada Sultan, while addressing the participants of the delegation, said that the National Peace Committee for Interfaith Harmony has a key role in establishing lasting peace and all religions across the country including Punjab have complete freedom to practice their beliefs.
He further said that interfaith harmony is a symbol of tolerance and brotherhood, while interfaith harmony is a guarantee of peaceful coexistence and prosperity among followers of different religious beliefs.
Additional IG Operations further said that the existence of a strong Pakistan is possible only by taking all religions along with it, while supporters of all faiths should follow the principles of tolerance, peace, patience and interfaith harmony.
