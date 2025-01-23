Open Menu

National Peace Committee For Interfaith Harmony Leaders Visit CPO

Faizan Hashmi Published January 23, 2025 | 08:56 PM

National Peace Committee for Interfaith Harmony leaders visit CPO

A 16-member delegation of the National Peace Committee for Interfaith Harmony met Additional IG Operations Punjab Shahzada Sultan at the Central Police Office (CPO), here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) A 16-member delegation of the National Peace Committee for Interfaith Harmony met Additional IG Operations Punjab Shahzada Sultan at the Central Police Office (CPO), here on Thursday.

The delegation included Vice Chairman Peace Committee Punjab Mian Umar, Chairman Ulema board Punjab Mufti Ishaq Hussain, Chairman Kul Maslak Board Punjab Maulana Asim Makhdoom, Vice President Peace Committee Youth Chaudhry Sameer and others.

Additional IG Operations Punjab Shahzada Sultan, while addressing the participants of the delegation, said that the National Peace Committee for Interfaith Harmony has a key role in establishing lasting peace and all religions across the country including Punjab have complete freedom to practice their beliefs.

He further said that interfaith harmony is a symbol of tolerance and brotherhood, while interfaith harmony is a guarantee of peaceful coexistence and prosperity among followers of different religious beliefs.

Additional IG Operations further said that the existence of a strong Pakistan is possible only by taking all religions along with it, while supporters of all faiths should follow the principles of tolerance, peace, patience and interfaith harmony.

Recent Stories

Emirates Health Services unveils 13 pioneering pro ..

Emirates Health Services unveils 13 pioneering projects at 2025 Arab Health

26 minutes ago
 DC directs for special focus on 'polio micro plan'

DC directs for special focus on 'polio micro plan'

19 seconds ago
 Alef Group surpasses AED2.4 billion in sales durin ..

Alef Group surpasses AED2.4 billion in sales during 2024

27 minutes ago
 Paths to Australian Open women's final

Paths to Australian Open women's final

21 seconds ago
 Oscar nominees in main categories

Oscar nominees in main categories

22 seconds ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Secretary-General of Arab Int ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Secretary-General of Arab Interior Ministers Council

27 minutes ago
Armed Forces capable of dealing with any challenge ..

Armed Forces capable of dealing with any challenge: President

24 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan for enhancing trade, energy, ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan for enhancing trade, energy, cultural ties

15 minutes ago
 National Peace Committee for Interfaith Harmony le ..

National Peace Committee for Interfaith Harmony leaders visit CPO

26 seconds ago
 Police arrest fugitive wanted in murder case

Police arrest fugitive wanted in murder case

6 minutes ago
 Irish parliament backs Micheal Martin as new prime ..

Irish parliament backs Micheal Martin as new prime minister

6 minutes ago
 IGP releases Rs 3.243m for treatment of police emp ..

IGP releases Rs 3.243m for treatment of police employees

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan