PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :A delegation of the National Peace Committee for Interfaith Harmony on Sunday visited Mohalla Jogan Shah and expressed grief and sorrow with the victim families of Sheikhupura train accident.

The delegation included Allama Muhammad Shoaib, Allama Abid Hussain Shakri, Mehboob Haideri, Dr.

Yasir Azhar Ali Shah, Maulana Iqbal Shah Haideri and other religious leaders.

The delegation expressed sorrow over the sad loss of precious lives in the accident.

The members of the delegation urged the government to announce financial assistance for the affected families.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sardar Ranjit Singh was also present on the occasion and expressed gratitude to the delegation for sharing their grief and showing solidarity with Sikh community.