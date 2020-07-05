UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Peace Committee For Interfaith Harmony's Delegation Condoles With Sikh Community Over Train Accident

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 09:30 PM

National Peace Committee for Interfaith Harmony's delegation condoles with Sikh community over train accident

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :A delegation of the National Peace Committee for Interfaith Harmony on Sunday visited Mohalla Jogan Shah and expressed grief and sorrow with the victim families of Sheikhupura train accident.

The delegation included Allama Muhammad Shoaib, Allama Abid Hussain Shakri, Mehboob Haideri, Dr.

Yasir Azhar Ali Shah, Maulana Iqbal Shah Haideri and other religious leaders.

The delegation expressed sorrow over the sad loss of precious lives in the accident.

The members of the delegation urged the government to announce financial assistance for the affected families.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sardar Ranjit Singh was also present on the occasion and expressed gratitude to the delegation for sharing their grief and showing solidarity with Sikh community.

Related Topics

Accident Provincial Assembly Sheikhupura Azhar Ali Sunday Government Sad

Recent Stories

Sharjah Asset Management joins forces with largest ..

32 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia approves a number of initiatives rela ..

1 hour ago

SSSD continues to provide &#039;Rahma&#039; home n ..

2 hours ago

RTA supports ‘Invest in Knowledge’ initiative ..

2 hours ago

1,036 new e-commerce licences issued in UAE in 6 m ..

3 hours ago

Zaki Nusseibeh lauds cultural diplomacy, internati ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.