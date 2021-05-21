UrduPoint.com
National Peace Council, Traders Alliance Organize Rally Against Israel Atrocities

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 08:12 PM

A protest rally against oppression of Palestinian Muslims by Israel was organized here on Friday by Traders Alliance Federation Peshawar, National Peace Council Pakistan Trade Wing KPK and All Pakistan Gem & Jewels KPK

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :A protest rally against oppression of Palestinian Muslims by Israel was organized here on Friday by Traders Alliance Federation Peshawar, National Peace Council Pakistan Trade Wing KPK and All Pakistan Gem & Jewels KPK .

The rally was taken out under the leadership of Ghulam Bilal Javed, Chairman National Peace Council and President Pakistan Trade Wing KP.

The rally started from Peshawar Club and ended in Saddar area after passing different roads of Peshawar Cantonment.

Addressing the rally, Ghulam Bilal said that today we have come out to show solidarity with the Palestinian Muslims and against the oppression of Israel.

Israeli terrorists are violating the sanctity of Jerusalem, a holy place for Muslims around the world in Palestine, and worshipers are being forcibly evicted. Israel's persecution of children, women and the elderly in Palestine is unprecedented in history He further said that if we could not save the sanctity of Jerusalem today, then the two holy shrines could also be in danger.

Ghulam Bilal urged the government of Pakistan to take the issue seriously and raise the issue globally and unite all Muslim countries to form a force that is only for the protection of Muslim holy places.

