National Plan Being Prepared For Building Resilience To Climate Change

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2022 | 01:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman on Thursday said a national adaptation plan is being prepared for building resilience to climate change.

She stated this while responding to a calling attention notice seeking information about immediate measures to mitigate the worst effects of climate change in the country. The notice was sponsored by three lawmakers including Aliya Kamran (MMAP), Dr. Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto (PPPP) and Mir Ghulam Ali Talpur (PPPP).

Responding to a calling attention notice, she said Sindh province has also given its climate change policy and other provinces should follow the suit.

The Minister for Climate Change said Pakistan is seeking climate justice from the world community to cope with the challenge posed by recent devastating floods.

Parliamentary Secretary for Finance and Revenue Rana Muhammad Ishaq Khan responded to another calling attention notice regarding imposition of all taxes on Malakand Division from 2023. The notice was sponsored by five lawmakers including Maulan Abdul Akbar Chitrali (MMAP), Ibad Ullah Khan (PML-N), Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali (PTI), Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla (PTI) and Ahmed Hussain Deharr (PTI).

Parliamentary Secretary said the Federal government is committed to provide relief to all people and there is no plan to impose tax on Malakand division.

