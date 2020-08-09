UrduPoint.com
National Plantation Day Observed In Dir Lower

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 02:30 PM

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :The National Plantation Day has been observed in Dir Lower district where tiger force, local people and officials of forest department participated in the one-day plantation drive on Sunday.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Shafullah inaugurated the national plantation day by planting a sapling here.

Forest Conservator Yousaf Khan, Deputy Commissioner Saadat Hassan, District Police Officer and Tehsil Municpal Officer, tiger force , elites and locals attended.

The Forest Conservator appraised participants about national trees plantations day and plantation stock available for monsoon plantation under 10 billion trees afforestration.

He said bare rooted nursary was also established for 10 billion trees project to provide free plants to people for monsoon plantation.

A target of two million saplings for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been set for national plantation day that would be achieved with assistance of national building departments, NGOs, forest department and tiger force.

