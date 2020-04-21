National poet 'Allama Iqbal' was remembered across the country

The 82nd death anniversary of Dr .Allama Muhammad Iqbal observed on Tuesday across the country to acknowledge his struggle and services for a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 )

Pakistan Television and other private channels and radio paid special tribute to the national poet for his vision.

Born on November 9, 1877 in Sialkot Dr. Iqbal was a great representative of the Subcontinent and one of the main exponents of the Pakistan Movement.

He was regarded as Sufi poet of the modern age and he was a man of great ideas and dynamics.

Allama Iqbal was both a great poet, thinker and philosopher who infused a revolutionary spirit in the Muslim youth of the Subcontinent at the time through his poetry,and he was given a title of Allama due to his deep thinking and far-sightedness.

Allama Iqbal's poetry has been translated into Spanish, Chinese, Japanese, English and several other languages. The poet philosopher died on April 21, 1938.