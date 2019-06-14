UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Poetic Symposium, Art Exhibition On June 15

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 06:54 PM

National poetic symposium, art exhibition on June 15

Under the aegis of City District Government Peshawar, a national poetic symposium, night ghazal and art exhibition would be held at Nishtar Hall on June 15 (Saturday)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ) :Under the aegis of City District Government Peshawar, a national poetic symposium, night ghazal and art exhibition would be held at Nishtar Hall on June 15 (Saturday).

Renowned Ghazal maestro, Hamid Ali Khan, eminent national poets, Amjad islam Amjad, Dr Sogra Sadaf, Professor Sahar Ansari, Kiswar Naheed, Farhat Abbas, Professor Darwaish Durrani, Dr Inamul Haq Javeed, Syed Wasi Shah, Pir Muhammad Karwan, Dr Nazir Tabsum, Professors Abassen Yousafzai, Nasir Ali Syed and others would perform on the occasion.

Related Topics

Peshawar Nasir Hamid Ali Khan June Government

Recent Stories

Moldovan President Thanks UK for Backing New Gover ..

1 minute ago

England v West Indies World Cup scoreboard

1 minute ago

Meeting reviews arrangements for Hajj operation

1 minute ago

PTDC reviews arrangements for Shandur festival

1 minute ago

Drug peddler gets over 20-year jail in Dera Ghazi ..

7 minutes ago

Punjab agriculture sector gets Rs 15,500m in budge ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.