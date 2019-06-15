National poetic symposium, art exhibition on June 15

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :Under the aegis of City District Government Peshawar, a national poetic symposium, night ghazal and art exhibition would be held at Nishtar Hall on June 15 (Saturday).

Renowned Ghazal maestro, Hamid Ali Khan, eminent national poets, Amjad islam Amjad, Dr Sogra Sadaf, Professor Sahar Ansari, Kiswar Naheed, Farhat Abbas, Professor Darwaish Durrani, Dr Inamul Haq Javeed, Syed Wasi Shah, Pir Muhammad Karwan, Dr Nazir Tabsum, Professors Abassen Yousafzai, Nasir Ali Syed and others would perform on the occasion.