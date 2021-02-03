UrduPoint.com
National Police Academy Delegation Visits Rescue Headquarters, Academy

National police academy delegation visits Rescue headquarters, academy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :All police officers need to be aware that Punjab Emergency Service Act provides the right to emergency care to all citizens without any discrimination in case of any emergency and disaster.

DG Rescue Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer stated this while talking to a delegation of ASPs under the 47th Specialized Training Programme at Emergency Services Headquarters/Academy here on Wednesday. A total of 26-members delegation of National Police academy consisting of 18 ASSP including three ladies ASSP and 8 faculty/staff members visited the Rescue Emergency Services Headquarters and Academy.

The DG Rescue Punjab told the delegation about Emergency Services Reforms in Pakistan and the reasons behind the success of Rescue-1122, which was launched as a pilot project from Lahore with 14 Ambulances, 6 Rescue Stations, and 200 rescuers.

He briefed that the PES rescued over 9 million victims of emergencies and saved losses over Rs 480 billion in over 156,000 fire incidents by timely emergency response and professional freighting.

Dr Rizwan Naseer also highlighted that an effective monitoring system also helps to maintain the standard of the service.

In order to ensure the uniform standards of Emergency Service in all districts of Punjab, provincial monitoring cell was established at Headquarters which included visual monitoring of control rooms, fleet management and tracking system, citizen feedback and the overall emergency data. He said Rescue Service had also started Rescue mobile App to give direct access to the caller for immediate provision of rescue service.

Earlier, the delegation witnessed ongoing specialized training activities of fire, rescue, medical, deep well rescue, burn house, fire fit challenge, height rescue, water rescue, swimming, urban search & rescue, and physical fitness training. The delegates also visited the medical, fire and rescue labs where they were briefed about the appropriate use of rescue equipment in rescue operations as well as its usage in Emergency Services Academy for training purposes.

On behalf of the NPA delegation ASP Rana Muhammad Dilawar appreciated the services of Director GeneralDr Rizwan Naseer and his team to provide a sense of safety to citizens and achievement of UN-INSARAG Classification and presented an honorary shield to DG Rescue Punjab.

