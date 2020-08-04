National Police Day observed in Sargodha

A special wreath-laying ceremony was held at Yadgar-i-Shuhada here at the Police Lines in connection with the National Police Day observance

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :A special wreath-laying ceremony was held at Yadgar-i-Shuhada here at the Police Lines in connection with the National Police Day observance.

According to a police spokesman, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Afzaal Kausar, along with District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Gulzar, laid a wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada at Zakaullah Shaheed Police Lines.

A smartly-turned-out contingent of police presented salute to pay respect to the police heroes.

The RPO said that the nation was proud of the heroes who stood fast in the hour of need.

DPO Faisal Gulzar said that Sargodha police were taking care of the martyrs' families.