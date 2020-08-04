UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Police Day Observed In Sargodha

Sumaira FH 2 seconds ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 10:26 PM

National Police Day observed in Sargodha

A special wreath-laying ceremony was held at Yadgar-i-Shuhada here at the Police Lines in connection with the National Police Day observance

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :A special wreath-laying ceremony was held at Yadgar-i-Shuhada here at the Police Lines in connection with the National Police Day observance.

According to a police spokesman, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sargodha Afzaal Kausar, along with District Police Officer (DPO) Faisal Gulzar, laid a wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada at Zakaullah Shaheed Police Lines.

A smartly-turned-out contingent of police presented salute to pay respect to the police heroes.

The RPO said that the nation was proud of the heroes who stood fast in the hour of need.

DPO Faisal Gulzar said that Sargodha police were taking care of the martyrs' families.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Sargodha National University

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 1,342 new COVID-19 cases, 35 ..

26 minutes ago

Emirates resumes flights to Kuwait City and Lisbon ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Gold and Commodities Exchange maintains mome ..

41 minutes ago

Dubai Economy launches ‘The Great Economic Reset ..

2 hours ago

ADDED permits economic licensees in Abu Dhabi to r ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa University launches Sustainable Aviation F ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.