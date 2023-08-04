National Police Martyrs' Day observed in provincial metropolis to honor brave fighters

National Police Martyrs' Day was observed in provincial metropolis on Friday to pay tribute to great martyrs, brave fighters of the nation while expressing solidarity with their families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :National Police Martyrs' Day was observed in provincial metropolis on Friday to pay tribute to great martyrs, brave fighters of the nation while expressing solidarity with their families.

"In night, we sleep good due to the vigilant police, who at the time of need, had combated and defeated the cowardly terrorists and robbers including the scourge of terrorism in a befitting manner," Muhammad Rauf, a retired elderly police officer told APP.

"Our brave police have a wide range of experience to deal with any aggression or the menace of terrorism and the entire world could learn from Pakistan how to cope with the menace of terrorism," he said.

It may be mentioned here that in a message on this occasion, Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed profound admiration and respect for the poignant, and remarkable sacrifices made by all police martyrs.

Inspector General Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said the welfare of the police personnel is the top priority of the Punjab Police Department.

Addressing an event in connection with the National Police Martyrs Day here, Dr Usman Anwar said that Police Department is taking solid measures for education and health of children of Police employees.

The IGP informed that financial aid of ten million rupees will be given to affected police personnel in any catastrophic incident.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also paid glowing tributes to the police personnel who embraced martyrdom to protect the lives and properties of the people.

In a tweet on the occasion, the premier said, "Apart from the immense sacrifices rendered by our armed forces in the war on terrorism, the police personnel also did not leave any stone unturned to thwart the sordid designs of the enemy."He said the people of Pakistan can never forget the sacrifices of their martyrs.

It is worth mentioning here that in provincial metropolis, a number of commemorative ceremonies were held at various police lines in the province and localities of the martyrs' memorial.