National police martyrs day on August 4

National police martyrs day will be observed on August 4 across the country including Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :National police martyrs day will be observed on August 4 across the country including Punjab.

In this regard, under the direction of IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar, DIG Welfare issued a letter to all districts and units.

In the letter, instructions have been issued that the heads of all districts and units should organize events in memory of the martyrs and the families of the martyrs should also be invited to the events.

He said that the district officers across the province should acknowledge the sacrifices of police martyrs and pay tribute to them.