UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Polio Campaign Starts In Five Districts Of Larkana Region

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 06:30 PM

National Polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana Region

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :Five days National Polio Campaign for polio eradication started in Larkana on Monday to make Pakistan a polio free country.

The campaign will cover Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts of Larkana division upto January 17, 2021.

The teams visiting door-to-door, remote and far-flung areas of the Five Districts to administer Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to the 1178380 children up to age of five years.

The District Health Departments Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts have deputed more than 3150 mobile and fixed teams which will visit every house in the five districts of the Larkana region and administered Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to the children upto five years age.

Mobile Anti-polio teams visited Schools, bus stands and railway stations and also went door-to-door to give anti-poliodrops to the children, in remote/far-flung areas, rural and urban areas of five districts to accomplish the task.

The officials of the Health Department have appealed the people of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts that they should come forward and co-operate with mobile teams of health department who will visit door to door for administrating anti-Polio drops to their children.

Related Topics

Pakistan Polio Mobile Visit Oral Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur January

Recent Stories

Empower records 560,000 electronic transactions in ..

6 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Iraqi Defence Minister

21 minutes ago

DGR Sharjah embarks on a journey of collaboration ..

21 minutes ago

Group of parliamentarians raises voice against und ..

48 minutes ago

SBP Governor says efforts to bring IMF's fiscal s ..

57 minutes ago

Increasing cost hitting construction package: Mian ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.