National Polio Campaign starts in five districts of Larkana division

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :A seven-day National Polio Campaign to make Pakistan a polio-free country started on Monday throughout the Larkana divison including Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore which will continue till March 19, 2023.

The teams have planned to visit rain/flood-affected areas as well as remote and far-flung areas of the five districts to administer Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to the 1,178,980 children up to the age of five years.

The District Health Departments Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts have deputed more than 3,400 mobile and fixed teams which will visit every house in the five districts of the Larkana region and administered Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to the children up to five years age.

Mobile anti-polio teams visited schools, bus stands, and railway stations and also went door-to-door to give anti-polio drops to the children, in rain/flood-affected areas, remote/far-flung areas, rural and urban areas of five districts to accomplish the task.

The officials of the Health Department have appealed to the people of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts that they should come forward and co-operate with mobile teams of the health department who will visit door to door for administrating anti-polio drops to their children.