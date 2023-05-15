UrduPoint.com

National Polio Campaign Starts In Five Districts Of Larkana Region

Muhammad Irfan Published May 15, 2023 | 08:53 PM

National Polio campaign starts in five districts of Larkana Region

National Polio Campaign for polio eradication, being observed to make Pakistan a polio free country, was started from Monday throughout Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts of Larkana division upto May 21, 2023

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :National Polio Campaign for polio eradication, being observed to make Pakistan a polio free country, was started from Monday throughout Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts of Larkana division upto May 21, 2023.

The teams visiting door-to-door, remote and far-flung areas of the Five Districts to administer Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to the 117990 children up to age of five years.

The District Health Departments Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts have deputed more than 3160 mobile and fixed teams which will visit every house in the five districts of the Larkana region and administered Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to the children upto five years age.

Mobile Anti-polio teams visited Schools, bus stands and railway stations and also went door-to-door to give anti-polio drops to the children, in remote/far-flung areas, rural and urban areas of five districts to accomplish the task.

The officials of the Health Department have appealed the people of Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts that they should come forward and co-operate with mobile teams of health department who will visit door to door for administrating anti-Polio drops to their children.

Related Topics

Pakistan Polio Mobile Visit Oral Larkana Jacobabad Shikarpur May From

Recent Stories

Several outlaws held, weapons, stolen mobile phone ..

Several outlaws held, weapons, stolen mobile phones recovered

2 minutes ago
 Teenage Girl Stabs Younger Female Student at Schoo ..

Teenage Girl Stabs Younger Female Student at School in Northern Serbia - Reports

3 minutes ago
 Preparatory meeting held to discuss sports facilit ..

Preparatory meeting held to discuss sports facilities in KP educational institut ..

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspe ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi inspects facilities at DHQ Hospital ..

3 minutes ago
 Farmers' Day organised in Sialkot

Farmers' Day organised in Sialkot

40 minutes ago
 NCP items worth millions of rupees seized in Dera

NCP items worth millions of rupees seized in Dera

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.