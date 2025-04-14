National Polio campaign strategy reviewed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Federal Minister for Health, Syed Mustafa Kamal, chaired a high-level meeting on Monday to review the recent progress towards polio eradication in the country and formulate a comprehensive the strategy for upcoming national polio campaign at the National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC).

The Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication, Ms. Ayesha Raza Farooq, Provincial health ministers, coordinators of the national and provincial emergency operation centers and other senior officials attended the meeting.

This was the first formal inter-provincial meeting, after the minister Kamal assumed office, in which the government’s renewed commitment to polio eradication was fully expressed.

The meeting was informed that only six polio cases have been reported so far in 2025, a significant decrease from 74 cases reported in 2024.

The meeting appreciated this achievement, but stressed the urgent need to close the protection gap in persistently high-risk areas.

Syed Mustafa Kamal said, “Health is our national priority and polio eradication is our moral responsibility. We must further consolidate our recent achievements, especially in areas where the virus is silently spreading. We must redouble our efforts and focus on these areas.”

Paying tribute to the services of frontline workers and security personnel, he said, “This program has become an exemplary model of integrated public health, in which the synergy of EPI and the polio eradication program has played a significant role.”

He added that the presence of the virus in Karachi, Quetta Block and southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is of utmost concern, and the next campaign should aim to reach these areas and administer vaccines to the remaining children.

The next national polio campaign will begin on April 21, with the aim of vaccinating 45 million children under the age of five. The campaign will involve 400,000 frontline workers, including 225,000 women.

Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Control Ms. Ayesha Raza Farooq said, “We have entered a decisive phase. The significant reduction in the number of cases is the result of our strategy and the continuous hard work of our teams."

She said, "However, the virus is still present in areas where access is a challenge. The April campaign is a major opportunity for us.”

She added that the “2-4-6 strategy”, which consists of two national, four sub-national and six case response campaigns annually, is proving effective in containing the spread of the virus. The large-scale campaigns conducted at the end of 2024 provided better immunity to children."

She said, "Today, fewer cases, effective AFP surveillance and improved environmental samples are emerging, but there is no room for negligence or negligence in any case."

In the meeting, the provincial health ministers assured their full support for polio eradication and emphasized on effective measures and increasing community-level partnerships, especially in the areas of the virus’s core.

In addition, emphasis was also placed on strengthening the accountability system at the field level, aligning routine vaccination with polio campaigns and adopting effective communication strategies at the local level to reduce the number of children left behind and refused.

The polio eradication journey in Pakistan has entered a decisive phase, and today’s meeting reaffirmed that a polio-free Pakistan is possible through political commitment and concerted efforts.