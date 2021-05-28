UrduPoint.com
National Polio Drive Credit Goes To Grassroots Workers: COAS

National polio drive credit goes to grassroots workers: COAS

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Thursday said the credit for the national polio campaign goes to the grassroots workers including mobile polio teams, Law Enforcement Agencies and health representatives.

The Army Chief expressed these views during his telephone conversation with Co-Chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF) Bill Gates here, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said that it was a national cause and national effort.

"We will only call it a success when no child is affected by Polio anymore in Pakistan," the Army Chief said.

Bill Gates conveyed his special appreciation for Pakistan Army for supporting national polio drive and ensuring proper reach and coverage of polio campaigns this year, particularly through involvement of community leaders and influential.

The COAS appreciated untiring efforts of Bill Gates and his foundation towards the noble cause of Polio eradication at global level and assured him of continued support.

