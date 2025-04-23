National Polio immunization campaign continues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The second national polio vaccination campaign of the year 2025 continued on Wednesday. According to the National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC), this synchronized campaign is being conducted simultaneously in Pakistan and Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The second national polio vaccination campaign of the year 2025 continued on Wednesday. According to the National Emergency Operation Center (NEOC), this synchronized campaign is being conducted simultaneously in Pakistan and Afghanistan.

During the first two days, 24.7 million children have been vaccinated against polio. Provincial vaccination coverage stands at 56% in Punjab, 48% in Sindh, 58% in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 54% in Balochistan. Similarly, 45% of children in Islamabad, 66% in Azad Kashmir, and 63% in Gilgit-Baltistan have received polio drops.

Over 20 million more children are targeted to be vaccinated over the next five days. Parents have been asked to fully cooperate with polio workers and ensure that every child under the age of five receives polio drops during each campaign.

A special polio helpline has been established to report children who may have missed vaccination. Parents can call 1166 or send a Whats-App message to 0346-7776546 to inform the authorities.