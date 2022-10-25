UrduPoint.com

National Polio Immunization Campaign Kicks Off In Sukkur

Published October 25, 2022

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Shahzad Thaheem on Tuesday said the three-day national polio immunization campaign had kicked off in all union councils of Sukkur district to ensure that every child below five years of age is vaccinated against the disease.

While visiting the several areas here, he also reviewed the arrangements of the campaign and that district administration had taken all possible steps for immunization of children against polio. He urged parents to "extend full cooperation" to the anti-polio teams so that the drive could be made successful.

In that regard, all the arrangements were already finalized by the district administration and polio teams would go door-to-door to administer polio drops to maximum children under the age of five, he added.

District Health Officer (DHO) Sukkur Dr Jameel Ahmed Mahar in a briefing said that adequate security measures had taken during the polio drive as well as police personnel wee escorting polio teams at sensitive points.

On the occasion, all officers concerned of the Health, Revenue, PPHI and representatives of the WHO, Save the Children and others were also present.

