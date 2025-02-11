Open Menu

National Polio Immunization Drive Concludes

Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 08:45 PM

Over 45 million children have been vaccinated during the National Polio Immunization Campaign. According to officials of the Ministry of Health, this was the first national polio vaccination drive of year 2025 during which polio drops were given to children under five years of age

They said that during this national Polio vaccination campaign, more than 400,000 trained polio workers visited door to door to perform their services.

They said that during this national Polio vaccination campaign, more than 400,000 trained polio workers visited door to door to perform their services.

Prime Minister's Coordinator for Health Dr Mukhtar Bharath urged the parents to fully support the polio workers and give their children polio drops during every immunization drive.

He said that it is the national and moral responsibility of parents to give polio vaccine to all children under five years of age.

Dr Mukhtar Bharath said that complete eradication of polio from Pakistan is the first national priority of the government.

He said that the personal interest of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to make the country free from Polio is a reflection of the government's commitment to eradicate polio.

He said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, this war against polio is going on with full force and consistency.

He said that coordination between the Polio Program and the Expanded Program on Immunization is being further strengthened

He said that effective and coordinated measures are being taken to improve routine immunization coverage across the country.

Dr. Mukhtar Bharath said, "Our main objective is to protect children from polio and other deadly diseases."

