National Polio Immunization Drive Concludes
Faizan Hashmi Published February 11, 2025 | 08:45 PM
Over 45 million children have been vaccinated during the National Polio Immunization Campaign. According to officials of the Ministry of Health, this was the first national polio vaccination drive of year 2025 during which polio drops were given to children under five years of age
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Over 45 million children have been vaccinated during the National Polio Immunization Campaign. According to officials of the Ministry of Health, this was the first national polio vaccination drive of year 2025 during which polio drops were given to children under five years of age.
They said that during this national Polio vaccination campaign, more than 400,000 trained polio workers visited door to door to perform their services.
Prime Minister's Coordinator for Health Dr Mukhtar Bharath urged the parents to fully support the polio workers and give their children polio drops during every immunization drive.
He said that it is the national and moral responsibility of parents to give polio vaccine to all children under five years of age.
Dr Mukhtar Bharath said that complete eradication of polio from Pakistan is the first national priority of the government.
He said that the personal interest of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to make the country free from Polio is a reflection of the government's commitment to eradicate polio.
He said that under the leadership of the Prime Minister, this war against polio is going on with full force and consistency.
He said that coordination between the Polio Program and the Expanded Program on Immunization is being further strengthened
He said that effective and coordinated measures are being taken to improve routine immunization coverage across the country.
Dr. Mukhtar Bharath said, "Our main objective is to protect children from polio and other deadly diseases."
Recent Stories
Dubai Police to host World Rescue Challenge 2027
UAE to launch National Cybersecurity Strategy
Noor Alam for providing relief to masses of KP, Balochistan
Special support of Jahangir Khan Tareen and Ali Khan Tareen, a rehabilitation ca ..
Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates Nawaf Salam on his appointment as Lebanon's Pri ..
National polio immunization drive concludes
High Court Bar elections to be held on Feb 22
One nabbed for making fake call on helpline 15
District Quality Control Board (DQCB) refers 18 drug cases to court
Co-curricular activities vital for refurbishing students’ skills: Dr Sarwar
Our partnership with UAE strategic, growing, Polish President tells WAM
Uzbekistan echoes Pakistan's concerns regarding Afghanistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Noor Alam for providing relief to masses of KP, Balochistan18 seconds ago
-
National polio immunization drive concludes1 minute ago
-
High Court Bar elections to be held on Feb 221 minute ago
-
One nabbed for making fake call on helpline 151 minute ago
-
District Quality Control Board (DQCB) refers 18 drug cases to court1 minute ago
-
IHC disposes of petition against PEMRA notification1 minute ago
-
Commissioner Karachi inspects work of Karachi Red Line Bus Rapid Transit project58 seconds ago
-
Co-curricular activities vital for refurbishing students’ skills: Dr Sarwar59 seconds ago
-
Uzbekistan echoes Pakistan's concerns regarding Afghanistan9 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz, Sri Lankan President discuss ways to boost bilateral ties1 minute ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif visits Edge of Government exhibition in Dubai1 minute ago
-
PM lauds UAE’s visionary leadership for transforming Dubai into a global business hub42 minutes ago