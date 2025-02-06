National Polio Immunization Drive Continues
Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) National Emergency Operation Center (EOC) has said that the national anti-polio campaign continued on Thursday for the fourth day across the country.
According to EOC officials, Prime Minister's Focal Person for Polio Eradication, Ayesha Raza Farooq visited the Polio Control Room established at National EOC.
She was given a detailed briefing regarding the ongoing national polio campaign in the polio control room, National EOC.
During the first three days, more than 37 million children have been administered polio vaccine.
During the campaign, 86% of children in Punjab, 71% in Sindh, 79% in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 78% in Balochistan have been vaccinated.
Around 66% of children in Islamabad, 93% in Azad Kashmir and 85% in Gilgit-Baltistan have been vaccinated against polio.
National EOC officials said that nationwide polio campaign will continue uninterrupted till February 9.
Meanwhile, Ms. Ayesha Raza Farooq visited various high risk Union Councils of Peshawar, Islamabad and Rawalpindi.
She reviewed the national polio immunization campaign and met the polio teams in the field.
Ayesha Raza Farooq appealed parents and community to open their doors to polio workers and be part of the national campaign, .
She said that it is our national responsibility to ensure vaccination of all children under the age of five.
