National Polio Immunization Kicks Off In Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 02:40 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sukkur, Javed Ahmed on Monday has said the five-day of the national polio immunizations has been kicked off in all Union councils of district SukkurWhile reviewing the arrangements of the campaign,he said that district administration has taken all possible steps for immunization of children against polio disease following by SOPs to ensure that each and every child below five years of age was vaccinated against polio disease which could be overcome through collective struggle of all relevant circles.

He urged parents to extend full cooperation to the anti-polio teams so that the drive could be made successful.

