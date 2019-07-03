UrduPoint.com
National Poverty Graduation Initiative To Be Launched On July 5

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 05:30 PM

National Poverty Graduation Initiative to be launched on July 5

The government is set to launch the National Poverty Graduation Initiative on July 5, which will benefit 16.28 million people during the next four years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :The government is set to launch the National Poverty Graduation Initiative on July 5, which will benefit 16.28 million people during the next four years.

This was announced in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, who was also given briefing about the initiative, here at the PM Office.

The Prime Minister reviewed various aspects of the initiative including budgetary allocation, programme design, criteria for graduation and transparency.

Special Assistant for PM for Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, SAPM Yousaf Baig Mirza, Secretary Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division Ms Shaista Sohail, Secretary BISP, Ali Raza Bhutta and Qazi Asmat Essa were present during the meeting.

The National Poverty Graduation Initiative will be launched in 100 districts and a sum of Rs80 billion has been allocated for implementing the programme.

