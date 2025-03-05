National Press Club Election To Be Held On March 17
Sumaira FH Published March 05, 2025 | 10:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The election of National Press Club (NPC) will be held on March 17, said a notification issued by the NPC election committee on Wednesday.
Chairman of the NPC Election Committee, Asim Qadeer Rana issued the schedule for the NPC elections 2025-26, according to which the nomination papers can be submitted on March 5-7 from 8 am to 12 noon. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on March 8.
The provisional list will be displayed on March 8 by midnight, followed by the filing of objections against nomination papers on March 9 from 8 am to 12 midnight.
The hearing of objections will take place on March 10, from 8 am to 12 midnight.
The withdrawal of nomination papers can be done on March 11, while the final list of candidates will be put on display on March 12 at 11 pm.
The polling will take place on March 17 from 10 am to 11 pm.
Recent Stories
European Commission proposes to extend gas storage obligations until end of 2027
Dubai Municipality launches ‘Safe Water for Healthy Community’ initiative
Abu Dhabi to host 4th Skift Global Forum East
Sharjah SHA Chairman: Sharjah reinforces its global healthy city model
Osaka Expo roof recognised as world's biggest wooden structure
Dubai Police outlines traffic violations recorded by AI-enabled radars
UAE’s real GDP posted significant growth of 3.8% during first nine months of 2 ..
RAKTDA, Trip.com Group bolster alliance to promote Ras Al Khaimah as premier des ..
Art Dubai 2025 to present new global perspectives
RTA develops integrated system to enhance passenger experience at Metro, Tram St ..
FTA organises 'Tax Hackathon' to foster innovation in tax sector
NAS Obstacle Challenge Race kicks off on Thursday
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Former MNA Ali Wazir's Hearing Adjourned in Sukkur ATC6 minutes ago
-
National Press Club election to be held on March 176 minutes ago
-
CM visits PBT to assess progress on project16 minutes ago
-
Minister visits DHQ Bannu, inquires health of injured in blast16 minutes ago
-
Police launch massive operation to recover abducted 8-year-old16 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM appoints Khanji Harejan as Dean Mehran Engineering University Jamshoro26 minutes ago
-
Gilani pays tribute to security forces for foiling Bannu terrorist attack26 minutes ago
-
PML(N) welcomes decision to restore Arbab Niaz Stadium’s original name26 minutes ago
-
Punjab police conducted 437 search, sweep operations across province during 24 hours36 minutes ago
-
Police provided full security to players, officials and cricket fans46 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt committed to providing best healthcare facilities: Khawaja Imran46 minutes ago
-
LHC halts direct recruitment of senior registrars (Cardiology) through PPSC56 minutes ago