National Press Club election to be held on March 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The election of National Press Club (NPC) will be held on March 17, said a notification issued by the NPC election committee on Wednesday.

Chairman of the NPC Election Committee, Asim Qadeer Rana issued the schedule for the NPC elections 2025-26, according to which the nomination papers can be submitted on March 5-7 from 8 am to 12 noon. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on March 8.

The provisional list will be displayed on March 8 by midnight, followed by the filing of objections against nomination papers on March 9 from 8 am to 12 midnight.

The hearing of objections will take place on March 10, from 8 am to 12 midnight.

The withdrawal of nomination papers can be done on March 11, while the final list of candidates will be put on display on March 12 at 11 pm.

The polling will take place on March 17 from 10 am to 11 pm.