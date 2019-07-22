National Press Club (NPC) constitutes special committee of minorities' journalists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :National Press Club (NPC) has constituted a special committee of minorities journalists to resolve problems being faced by them.

In a notification issued here, the committee would be headed by Nasir Saleem, while other members including Terance Sigamony, Vincent David, Harmeet Singh, Khadim Buttar, Sardar Hera Laal, Tariq Chaman, David Soshiel (Prince), Adil Gul, Nadeem Akhtar and Imtiaz Chughtai.

The committee aimed to unite all the journalists from minority group to work collectively for the betterment of their social up gradation.