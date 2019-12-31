National Press Club, Opinion Makers organizes festival for families of journalists

The families of journalists from the twin cities of Rawalpindi-Islamabad have participated in the Family Festival jointly organized by National Press Club Islamabad(NPC) and Opinion Makers here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :The families of journalists from the twin cities of Rawalpindi-Islamabad have participated in the Family Festival jointly organized by National Press Club Islamabad (NPC) and Opinion Makers here on Tuesday.

The purpose of the event to educate the women about beauty products by imparted beauty training,later the gifts were also distributed among the families.

International beautification, make-up artist and international haircut specialist Muhammad Ramazan delivered lecturer at the training session.

Several women prepared as brides on this occasion and took part in the make-up competitions.

Muhammad Ramazan in his lecture said that the knowledge of beautification is an art and there are several courses is being offered by the different institutions, but unfortunately the profession is not being ignored.

At the conclusion of the one-day training workshop, former President PFUJ Afzal Butt, former President RIUJ Ali Raza Alvi and Artist Muhammad Ramazan distributed certificates amongst the participants of the event.