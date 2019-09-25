National Program for Improvement of Water Courses launched

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan Wednesday launched National Program for Improvement of Water Courses project GB component under Prime Minister's Agriculture Emergency Program

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Sahibzada Muhammad Mehboob Sultan Wednesday launched National Program for Improvement of Water Courses project GB component under Prime Minister 's Agriculture Emergency Program.

The inauguration ceremony among others was attended by Governor, Provincial Minister for Fisheries and Livestock, Chief Secretary GB and Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Addressing the occasion, federal minister said projects like Backyard poultry and Conserving Water through Lining of Watercourses projects are basically linked with food self-sufficiency and zero hunger.

He said that backyard poultry would provide families with resources to fulfill their protein deficiencies and help them in improving socio-economic conditions.

He said that incumbent government was giving great importance to agriculture sector and PM's Agriculture Emergency Program was initiated to dramatically change the traditional outlook of agriculture and bring it in line with modern demands.

He said that to tackle water conservation challenges government has devised a strategy that would stop the wastage of water adding the saved water would be to meet increasing water demand. He informed that Rs154 billion are attributed for lining of watercourses.

Federal Minister also assured his unwavering support for success of these projects and thoroughly appreciated the interest of local population and departments.