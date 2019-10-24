UrduPoint.com
National Programme For Management, Cementing Of Watercourses Being Started: Nauman Langrial

National programme for management, cementing of watercourses being started: Nauman Langrial

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Agriculture Minister Malik Nauman Ahmad Langrial on Thursday said that national programme for management and cementing of watercourses was being started to provide water to the farmers.

He said this while presiding over a meeting to review the developmental programmes of Water Management Wing, held at Agriculture House.

He said that the programme "Management and Cementing of Watercourses" was being initiated with a hefty cost of over Rs 46 billion under the Prime Minister Imran Khan's Agriculture Emergency Programme.

Agriculture (Water Management) Director General Malik Muhammad Akram while briefing the minister said the Agriculture department was providing all possible facilities to the growers for adequate utilization of available water for agriculture needs.

He said drip and sprinkle irrigation system was being installed on subsidy besides cementing of watercourses to minimize the wastage of water.

Malik Muhammad Akram further said that Water Management Wing had given more than 11,000 laser land levellers to the farmers on subsidy while more 1,700 laser land levellers would be given to growers under national programme for Water Management. He said levelling of land could also help in saving water.

He said at present the Water Management department was improving 60,000 watercourses in the province and the total length of these watercourses was 300,000 KM.

The minister appreciated efforts of the Water Management department.

More Stories From Pakistan

