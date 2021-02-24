UrduPoint.com
National Prosperity Survey To Be Completed By June End: Dr Sania

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar said on Wednesday that national prosperity survey would be completed by June 30 this year.

Talking to the media here at DC office, she said that 70 per cent of socioeconomic and poverty survey including 54 percent in Punjab had been completed under the Ehsaas Programme.

She said that Ehsaas Kifalat programme was providing financial assistance to the deserving people of the society, in which, special persons could also join the programme by making special cards from NADRA.

Ruling out any discrimination in the data collection, she said the survey was being carried out irrespective of one's caste, ethnic, religious or any political affiliation.

She mentioned that financial assistance to the deserving families through Ehsaas Kafalat Programme, Primary school education stipends for students, Ehsaas Amdan, and interest-free loans etc was being provided on the basis of survey.

SAPM Dr Sania said that payments had been started to 7 million deserving families under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme while SMS were being sent to 700,000 newly registered families after the survey.

She said the PTI government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking practical steps to raise the living standard of people.

She called upon the media to play their role in creating awareness about the survey among the general public.

Director General Benazir Income Support programme Punjab Rana Shahid, Deputy CommissionerSargodha Naila Baqir and Director Benazir Income Support Programme Sargodha MuqaddasNaveed Cheema were also present on the occasion.

