National Rahamatul-Lil-Aalameen Wa Khatamun Nabbiyyin Authority, Bill Sails Through Senate

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2022 | 02:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The Senate on Thursday unanimously passed National Rahamatul-Lil-Aalameen Wa Khatamun Nabbiyyin Authority Bill 2022, aiming to promote research in practical and theoretical aspects of Seerat, besides guiding young generations on key aspects of the life of Holy Prophet (PBUH). The bill was moved by Minister for Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture, Rana Tanveer Hussain.

According to the statement of objects and reasons of the legislation, establishing National Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen Wa Khatamun Nabbiyyin Authority was aimed at promoting research in practical and theoretical aspects of Seerat for addressing contemporary social challenges and inculcating positive changes in the Pakistani society, while, inter alia, providing illustrations about the life of the last Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The objective of the bill was to promote research on Seerat, guide young generation on key multifarious aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), and review, consolidate and acknowledge local and international literature and analysis about Seerat, and promote Seerat Chairs in higher education institutions and formulate strategies and frameworks for organizing impactful events to promote lessons from the Seerat-e-Tayyabba.

