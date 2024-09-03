National Rahmatul Lilaalameen Moot To Be Observed With Religious Fervor: Minister
Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2024 | 12:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Hajj, Auqaf Religious, and Minority Affairs Sahibzada Adnan Qadri has said that the National Rahmatul Lilaalameen Conference will be celebrated with religious fervor, dignity, devotion and respect.
He expressed these views while presiding over the National Rahmatul Lilaalameen Conference meeting at his office here.
The meeting was attended by Secretary Auqaf Adil Siddiq, Administrator Hamid Gaghiani, and other officers.
The meeting had a detailed discussion about various arrangements and activities related to Ushra Rehmatul Lilaalameen Mahfil Qaraat, Naat Khwani, and important decisions were also taken in this regard.
It was decided that regular Mahfil Qaraat and Naat Khwani competitions would be held at each district, division, and provincial level before the National Rahmatul Lilaalameen Conference.
Provincial minister directed the concerned authorities to take special interest in the national Rahmat-ul-Lilaalameen Conference Mahfil Qaraat and Naat-Khwaani celebrations by sincerely using all available resources.
