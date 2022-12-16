UrduPoint.com

National Readers Conference '22 To Begin On Saturday

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2022 | 02:10 PM

National Readers Conference '22 to begin on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :National Readers Conference arranged by "Read Pakistan" will be held on Saturday with an aim to strengthen the habit of reading among people and to enhance quality literacy instruction among citizens.

Talking to APP here on Friday, Chairman Read Pakistan Farrukh Dall said the conference would be held on December 17 at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) consisting of various activities, including panel discussions, speeches, stage play, a book exchange program, and awards for those working to promote book reading.

He said Anwar Masood known for his Punjabi humorous poetry will have a mushaira while a panel of speakers will include personalities of national fame including Babar Awan, Aitzaz Ahsan, Walid Iqbal, Sadaf Raza, Tauseeq Haider, Dr Ashfaq Virk, and Islamic Scholar from Saudi Arabia Dr Khalid Al Dossary.

He said the exchange of books supports the goal to promote literacy and encourage a healthy selection of easily accessible literature. "Participants of the conference are encouraged to read 50 books per year and the best reader will be awarded prizes," he added.

He highlighted that the conference welcomed all exhibitors who love literature. "An eco-friendly stationery boutique, Warq Station, library solution providers, Full Stack technologist, and craft makers Kostbar have joined hands with the Read Pakistan", he said.

He said the book titled "Read Readable – A treasury of quotes on reading" authored by Farrukh Dall and Syeda Fatima Hassan Gillani will be launched at the event.

He said volunteers working with dedication, commitment, and passion had been nominated for the awards and they would receive souvenirs for their incredible and tireless work at the conference.

He underscored that civil society, students, and multiple organizations stepped up to support the conference which is a sign indicating that the people of Pakistan love books and have a passion for reading.

Talking about Read Pakistan, Farrukh said that it was a registered trust with a team of highly motivated professionals for an educated Pakistan moving ahead to train teachers, librarians, and parents to develop reading habits in the children/youth.

