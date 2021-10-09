UrduPoint.com

National Resilience Day Observed In Gilgit By UNDP's GLOF-II Project

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 12:00 AM

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :National Resilience Day was observed in Gilgit by UNDP's GLOF-II project, as the month of October marks the recognition of two important days to commemorate the lives impacted by disasters in the region.

National Resilience Day is observed on the 8th of October with the theme, "towards a resilient Pakistan" followed by International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction (IDDR) on the 13th of October to inform public about disaster preparedness, resilience and rescue operations when a disaster strikes.

A series of events are planned by UNDP's GLOF-II project in collaboration with GBDMA, GBRSP, AKAH, and other stakeholders in Gilgit starting today. GLOF II project aims to raise awareness amongst the vulnerable communities regarding disaster risk reduction and management empowering them to identify and manage risks associated with GLOFs and other climate induced disasters and show stakeholder commitment to address the issues.

KIU Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr Attaullah Shah graced the event as chief guest, while other relevant secretaries and government officials from concerned departments and humanitarian organizations were also present at the event.

VC acknowledged the efforts of the project and said, "Celebration of this day shows our efforts to help empower communities to identify and manage risks associated with GLOFs and other climate induced disasters".

The program included presentations on disaster management strategies, mock drills, demonstration of rescue operation of AKAH and visit of stalls showcasing the necessary rescue and relief equipment. Various documentaries on DRR were also screened including GLOF-II's pre-implementation documentary named 'Saving Paradise' showcasing project interventions in Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa..

Multiple other events will also be held in other districts having project's footprint; mock drill in Badswat valley on 9th October 2021, search and rescue training in Astore on 10th October 2021, glacier clean-up drive in Ghulkin/Hussaini on 11th October 2021 and first aid training in KIU Hunza on 12th October 2021.

Recognition of these days is a reminder that institutions should strive to prevent loss of human life from unforeseen disasters which are common in mountainous communities of Pakistan's north.

