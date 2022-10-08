National Resilience Day observed to express solidarity with earthquake victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with the GLOF-II project sponsored by green climate fund and implemented by UNDP, Federal ministry of climate change and government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday observed "National Resilience Day" at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Sheringal, Dir Upper in remembrance of the Martyrs of October 8, 2005 Earthquake.

The objective of the event was to express solidarity with the bereaved families who lost their family members on 8th October.

Representatives from PDMA, UNDP GLOF-II official, Vice Pro vice-chancellor, Registrar Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Sheringal, Representative humanitarian organizations, academia, large number of Students along with representatives from INGOs, Rescue 1122 and Civil defense representatives participated in the event.

Assistant Commissioner Sheringal Muhammad Yaar welcomed the participants and highlighted the memories of resent past disasters, disasters are not only effecting the human lives but also severely damaging the socio-economic fabric of the country. He thanks PDMA KP and GLOF 2 project for selecting this district and briefed the audience about the relief activities during recent floods and rains.

Hamad representative from Glof 2 said "on this day we aim to raise awareness on the devastating impacts of climate change induced disasters with a special focus on disaster resilience".

Considering the fact that Pakistan is ranked as 8th most vulnerable country to extreme weather events on the Global Risk Index.

We support the Government of Pakistan in tackling environmental challenges, natural resource management, environmental protection, and climate change mitigation Together with the Ministry of Climate Change, we work on integrating government priorities to the climate change agenda.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Director Disaster Risk Management Muhammad Javid said that in the 2005 earthquake, northern parts of the province were badly affected. Muzaffarabad was the hardest hit area mainly because the epicenter of earthquake was just 19 kilometers (12 miles) to its northeast.

The commemoration of the day is further aimed to create awareness in stakeholders about disaster risk reduction and disaster risk management.

The Authority also intends to involve all stakeholders to make Disaster Resilient Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He added that risk and uncertainties are increasing in the region due to climate change, greater frequency of extreme climatic events, extreme minimum and maximum temperature and increased incidence of temperature influenced disasters and pests.

The world in general and Pakistan in particular is suffering as a result of climate change. He said, due to uneven distribution of monsoon rains, floods and famine are the fate of this region. In addition to these hazards, GLOF is another emerging phenomenon, observed especially in Chitral District (having a glacial cover of 4000 sq.km, the second largest glacial inventory in Pakistan after GB).

The incidents of GLOF have posed some serious threats and challenges to the mountainous communities in the far-flung areas in recent times.

He further said, today many people of our province are living in earthquake and disaster prone regions and many communities are at risks from cyclone and other extreme weather events. If we are going to defeat climate change and address its impacts, we need to work together. PDMA is trying their level best to achieve the goal of resilience in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Director General PDMA in message said that natural disasters phenomenon cannot be stopped but can be reduced by taking DRR measures. As a nation there is a need to take the ownership and readiness for any volunteer work. He further said PDMA in its proactive role, is taking steps to nullify or manage disaster risks before it results in catastrophe.

In this regard, actions are taken in the domains of risk assessments, mitigation and preparedness. The observance of National Resilience Day is an occasion to evaluate and reiterate commitment at making greater preparedness to avert or face natural calamities and by showing resolve for disaster risk reduction. He further emphasized that we need to reduce disaster risk through prevention and mitigation along with preparedness.

In order to enhance the capacity to deal with the disasters like earthquake, GLOF and other natural disasters mock drills simulation exercise was also conducted in collaboration with the Rescue 1122 including the community members.

Spokesperson PDMA KP Taimur Ali said, the series of activities are planned for the month of October. PDMA conducts multiple activities in October to create public awareness about natural disasters and climate change adaptation. Such awareness events will enhance youth understanding on the effects of climate change on Glaciers and Glacial lakes leading to disasters, along with the prevention, mitigation and preparedness and adaptation to climate change induced disasters.

He further said Climate change impacts like Glacial Lake Outburst Floods pose a direct threat to our local communities.

The Ceremony concluded with prayers for the departed souls of disaster victims and safety of Pakistan.